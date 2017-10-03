10/2017

I am capable of so much more than I thought.

Funny how for the longest time I devoted my life to finding a cure to all of my problems, and the second I stopped, I found it.

I thought I had everything wrong with me physically and of course mentally. I didn't think I can do anything, but I can.

I push through. And that's the actual secret. I now can do whatever I want. My brain isn't empty anymore. I am capable of so much more than I thought I was a month ago.

I want to fill my brain. I don't want to be empty anymore.