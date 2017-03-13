to remember

I can see through you, always could too
You thought I was a guru??
Well that shit is on you
Never said I knew about anything that is
real-latable to the likes of your modern disease
I dwell in the realm of the mental,
experimenting,
watch and listen, feel,
experience
I saw in you,
a soul a friend an accomplice
but all you did was feed of me
all your insecurities, lodged them into me
I see now that you though you needed me
told yourself I would always be there
good exuce as any
to loose yourself in garBaDge and never see,
to never grow
never better yourself never look upon the true face
of the reality of your descrase
and then discard in a brief moment
the one whos saught aprooval
turned out to be just a vain attampt
in friendship
How it became obviouse lately
that all this time I wasn't fooled by your acting,
but somehow I was pulled inside to be cooperative
To show some image of this painful pretending
and when I streched out an arm, as the one in need for the first time,
I watched in horror
my so called accomplice draws nasty claws and smiles as I bleed
it was the last thing you needed from the likes of me...
Now Its obvious to me, you dig your own grave
let go of my fucking hand and try not to fail
Never needed you and now
Don't want you to.