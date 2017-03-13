to remember

3/2017

I can see through you, always could too

You thought I was a guru??

Well that shit is on you

Never said I knew about anything that is

real-latable to the likes of your modern disease



I dwell in the realm of the mental,

experimenting,



watch and listen, feel,

experience

I saw in you,



a soul a friend an accomplice

but all you did was feed of me

all your insecurities, lodged them into me

I see now that you though you needed me

told yourself I would always be there

good exuce as any

to loose yourself in garBaDge and never see,

to never grow

never better yourself never look upon the true face

of the reality of your descrase

and then discard in a brief moment

the one whos saught aprooval

turned out to be just a vain attampt

in friendship

How it became obviouse lately



that all this time I wasn't fooled by your acting,

but somehow I was pulled inside to be cooperative

To show some image of this painful pretending

and when I streched out an arm, as the one in need for the first time,

I watched in horror

my so called accomplice draws nasty claws and smiles as I bleed



it was the last thing you needed from the likes of me...

Now Its obvious to me, you dig your own grave



let go of my fucking hand and try not to fail

Never needed you and now

Don't want you to.