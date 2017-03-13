לדף הכניסה של ישרא-בלוג
לדף הראשי של nana10
לחצו לחיפוש
חפש שם בלוג/בלוגר
חפש בכל הבלוגים

I rather be sleeping




מלאו כאן את כתובת האימייל
שלכם ותקבלו עדכון בכל פעם שיעודכן הבלוג שלי:

הצטרף כמנוי
בטל מנוי
שלח

RSS: לקטעים  לתגובות 
ארכיון:


<<    מרץ 2017    >>
אבגדהוש
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 

3/2017

to remember


I can see through you, always could too
You thought I was a guru??


Well that shit is on you


Never said I knew about anything that is


real-latable to the likes of your modern disease


I dwell in the realm of the mental,


experimenting,

watch and listen, feel,


experience


I saw in you,

a soul a friend an accomplice
but all you did was feed of me


all your insecurities, lodged them into me


I see now that you though you needed me


told yourself I would always be there


good exuce as any


to loose yourself in garBaDge and never see,


to never grow


never better yourself never look upon the true face
of the reality of your descrase


and then discard in a brief moment


the one whos saught aprooval


turned out to be just a vain attampt


in friendship


How it became obviouse lately


that all this time I wasn't fooled by your acting,


but somehow I was pulled inside to be cooperative


To show some image of this painful pretending


and when I streched out an arm, as the one in need for the first time,


I watched in horror


my so called accomplice draws nasty claws and smiles as I bleed


it was the last thing you needed from the likes of me...
Now Its obvious to me, you dig your own grave


let go of my fucking hand and try not to fail


Never needed you and now
Don't want you to.
נכתב על ידי El Vampiro , 13/3/2017 18:17  
הצג תגובות    הוסף תגובה   הוסף הפניה   קישור ישיר   שתף   המלץ   הצע ציטוט


כינוי:  El Vampiro

מין: נקבה





© הזכויות לתכנים בעמוד זה שייכות לEl Vampiro אלא אם צויין אחרת
האחריות לתכנים בעמוד זה חלה על El Vampiro ועליו/ה בלבד
כל הזכויות שמורות 2017 © נענע 10 בע"מ