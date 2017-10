10/2017

Lies are the cancer of our society,

in family, in friends,

in relationships.

When a lie first gets discovered there's always the benefit of the doubt that it may not be as bad as it seems,

but the lie was still made and the distrust was still nurtured.

So how do you cope with lying and start rebuilding trust, if the lying continues to happen?

When details about previous lies becomes clearer and clearer ?

When new lies keeps piling up?

When you don't want to leave ?