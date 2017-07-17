לדף הכניסה של ישרא-בלוג
אז


Do not go gentle into that good night

Old age should burn and rave at close of day
Rage, rage against the dying of the light

 

Though wise men at their end know dark is right
Because their words had forked no lightning they
Do not go gentle into that good night

Good men, the last wave by, crying how bright
Their frail deeds might have danced in a green bay
Rage, rage against the dying of the light


Wild men who caught and sang the sun in flight
And learn, too late, they grieved it on its way
Do not go gentle into that good night

 


Grave men, near death, who see with blinding sight

Blind eyes could blaze like meteors and be gay
Rage, rage against the dying of the light

 
And you, my father, there on the sad height
Curse, bless, me now with your fierce tears, I pray
Do not go gentle into that good night
Rage, rage against the dying of the light
17/7/2017  
