"I dreamt of a fever,

One that would cure me of this cold, winter set heart.

With heat to melt these frozen tears

Burned with reasons as to carry on.

Into these twisted months I plunge without a light to follow

But I swear that I would follow anything

Just get me out of here.

And you get six months to adapt

Then you get two more to leave town.

And in the event that you do adapt

We still might not want you around.

But I fell for the promise of a life with a purpose

But I know that that's impossible now.

And so I drink to stay warm

And to kill selected memories

'cause I just can't think anymore about that

Or about her tonight

But I give myself three days to feel better

Or else I swear I'll drive right off a fucking cliff

'cause if I can't learn to make myself feel better

How can I expect anyone else to give a shit?

And I scream for the sunlight or a car to take me anywhere

Just get me past this dead and eternal snow

'cause I swear that I'm dying, slowly but it's happening

And if the perfect spring is waiting somewhere

Just take me there, just take me there, just take me there

And say, and lie to me, and say, and lie to me, and say

It's going to be alright "