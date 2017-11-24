"I dreamt of a fever,
One that would cure me of this cold, winter set heart.
With heat to melt these frozen tears
Burned with reasons as to carry on.
Into these twisted months I plunge without a light to follow
But I swear that I would follow anything
Just get me out of here.
And you get six months to adapt
Then you get two more to leave town.
And in the event that you do adapt
We still might not want you around.
But I fell for the promise of a life with a purpose
But I know that that's impossible now.
And so I drink to stay warm
And to kill selected memories
'cause I just can't think anymore about that
Or about her tonight
But I give myself three days to feel better
Or else I swear I'll drive right off a fucking cliff
'cause if I can't learn to make myself feel better
How can I expect anyone else to give a shit?
And I scream for the sunlight or a car to take me anywhere
Just get me past this dead and eternal snow
'cause I swear that I'm dying, slowly but it's happening
And if the perfect spring is waiting somewhere
Just take me there, just take me there, just take me there
And say, and lie to me, and say, and lie to me, and say
It's going to be alright "