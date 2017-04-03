4/2017

אתה שלי

I let the beast in too soon, I don't know how to live Without my hand on his throat; I fight him always and still Oh darling, it's so sweet, you think you know how crazy How crazy I am You say you don't spook easy, you won't go, but I know And I pray that you will Fast as you can, baby runfree yourself of me Fast as you can I may be soft in your palm but I'll soon grow Hungry for a fight, and I will not let you win My pretty mouth will frame the phrases that will Disprove your faith in man So if you catch me trying to find my way into your Heart from under your skin Fast as you can, baby scratch me out, free yourself Fast as you can Fast as you can, baby scratch me out, free yourself Fast as you can Sometimes my mind don't shake and shift But most of the time, it does And I get to the place where I'm begging for a lift Or I'll drown in the wonders and the was And I'll be your girl, if you say it's a gift And you give me some more of your drugs Yeah, I'll be your pet, if you just tell me it's a gift 'Cause I'm tired of whys, choking on whys, Just need a little because, because I let the beast in and then; I even tried forgiving him, but it's too soon So I'll fight again, again, again, again, again. And for a little while more, I'll soar the Uneven wind, complain and blame The sterile land But if you're getting any bright ideas, quiet dear I'm blooming within Fast as you can, baby wait watch me, I'll be out Fast as I can, maybe late but at least about Fast as you can leave me, let this thing Run its route Fast as you can פיונה אפל כבר אמרה לפני שבחורות ההרס העצמי אוהבות בצורה הכי מיוחדת

