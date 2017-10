10/2017

I'm not as crazy as I seem

I only wake up when I dream

I'm always hungry for the truth

I ate all of your youth

My teeth are big, your faith is small

I keep on chewing while you fall

You may be rich, I'm in control

I can't stop drooling on your soul

You are the best part of the feast

You chose your side, I am the beast

Friendship is nothing, this still sore

I am not hungry anymore