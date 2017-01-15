Through nine heavens
on my way to hell
my wings are broken
With no way to tell
taking a deep breath
before I hit the ground
come closer
I'll keep you as an enemy
friendly faces
nowhere to be seen
hold me still
?what's my sin
what have I done
to my pitted life
can't buy my way
into calm shores
with pitty songs
There's not much left to write about
Strong emotions were my safe haven
These days i keep searching, looking around
To settle in laments of past winters
Stale life, still life
Steal a life
I never learned how to be alive
Tell me my friend what have I done
I need a fresh escape
So I can start to run