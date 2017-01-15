לדף הכניסה של ישרא-בלוג
רעש במסדרון



1/2017


Through nine heavens

on my way to hell

my wings are broken

 With no way to tell

taking a deep breath

before I hit the ground

 

come closer

I'll keep you as an enemy

friendly faces

nowhere to be seen

hold me still

?what's my sin

 

what have I done

to my pitted life

can't buy my way

into calm shores

with pitty songs

 

There's not much left to write about

Strong emotions were my safe haven

These days i keep searching, looking around

To settle in laments of past winters

Stale life, still life

Steal a life

I never learned how to be alive

Tell me my friend what have I done

 I need a fresh escape

So I can start to run

 
נכתב על ידי Horatio , 15/1/2017 01:33  
כינוי:  Horatio




