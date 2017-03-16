contemporary mind

Are you a fan of contemporary art?" he softly whispered in my ear. "No, today I am not" I replied still staring at the mixture of lines on the paper in front of me.
"She could've conveyed the message without adding bare genitals every-fucking-where."
"Do you have any particular issue with genitals or you just don't like them to spoil you precious art?"
"Neither. I mean… I would say I even admire genitals… Or maybe just a few chosen ones."
"Oh, I see… and how do you sort them?"
"By gender, usually, but I am not picky."
-
You brought me to my knees.
Unfortunatly not literaly
K .