contemporary mind

3/2017

Are you a fan of contemporary art?" he softly whispered in my ear. "No, today I am not" I replied still staring at the mixture of lines on the paper in front of me.

"She could've conveyed the message without adding bare genitals every-fucking-where."

"Do you have any particular issue with genitals or you just don't like them to spoil you precious art?"

"Neither. I mean… I would say I even admire genitals… Or maybe just a few chosen ones."

"Oh, I see… and how do you sort them?"

"By gender, usually, but I am not picky."

-

You brought me to my knees.

Unfortunatly not literaly

K .