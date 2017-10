10/2017

I just quit my vegan-telemarketing job and in the middle of "where's my life going" crisis or maybe more like a "wtf is life" crisis or something. I think I'm going to be a photographer, or maybe study electronic music, but who knows.







I have a new fantasy about a shared house with radical people somewhere beautiful and cooking and sitting around the fire every other night. But I mean the long term getting-old building-a-home type, not the "we're young and studying" type. Do you wanna join?