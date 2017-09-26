כאילו אין מחר.

כולם מתארסים
כל האנשים הכי טיפשים שפגשתי מעודי
כל האנשים הכי רעים שפגשתי מעודי
כוס אימא של כולם שמתארסים ומביאים ילדים וגורמים לי להתחיל לעשות השוואות
תשוו את עצמכם רק לעצמכם. תמיד
Don't worry about the future
or worry, but know that worrying is as effective as trying to solve an algebra equation by chewing bubblegum.
Maybe you'll marry, maybe you won't, maybe you'll have children, maybe you won't, maybe you'll divorce at 40, maybe you'll dance the funky chicken on your 75th wedding anniversary.
Whatever you do, don't Congratulate yourself too much or berate yourself either.
Your choices are half chance, so are everybody else's.
הבאז היחידי שנעים לי באוזן