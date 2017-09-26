כאילו אין מחר.

9/2017

כולם מתארסים

כל האנשים הכי טיפשים שפגשתי מעודי

כל האנשים הכי רעים שפגשתי מעודי

כוס אימא של כולם שמתארסים ומביאים ילדים וגורמים לי להתחיל לעשות השוואות

תשוו את עצמכם רק לעצמכם. תמיד

Don't worry about the future

or worry, but know that worrying is as effective as trying to solve an algebra equation by chewing bubblegum.

Maybe you'll marry, maybe you won't, maybe you'll have children, maybe you won't, maybe you'll divorce at 40, maybe you'll dance the funky chicken on your 75th wedding anniversary.

Whatever you do, don't Congratulate yourself too much or berate yourself either.

Your choices are half chance, so are everybody else's.

הבאז היחידי שנעים לי באוזן