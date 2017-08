8/2017

The elephant that's in the room is

Tumbling tumbling tumbling

In duplicate and triplicate and

Plastic bags and

Duplicate and triplicate



Dead from the neck up

I guess I'm stuck stuck stuck

We thought you had it in you

But no no no

Exactly where do you get off

Is enough is enough

I love you but enough is enough, enough of that stuff

There's no real reason



You've got a head full of feathers

You're gonna melt in to butter