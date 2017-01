1/2017

I am thinking about this issue and I can count 4 persons in my life right now that cause me to negative thoughts and Ive been thinking - Why do I let this trash to continue be a trash of mine? Now that I notice I give it no room in my life anymore. I dont longer want this kind of negativity on my own life or mind. I am creating a middle sized beautiful zone around me that spreads happiness and love in it and gets the same from the surroundings. Be the person you want to be. You are the creater. Get your mind on good deeds. Be proud and peaceful. Good night.

*כתיבה לפני השינה, סורי אם היו שגיאות כתיב.