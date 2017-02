2/2017

The guy in the beginning is alone, chasing his perfect white angel , almost like an illusion which comes and goes.

In times that they are together its amazing & euphoric and when she disappears he is crushed & hurting.

Near the end she becomes real. she loves him back after all his chase and devotion.

Unfortunately he is all out of love and power. she is too late, left to cry alone with her mistakes.

Now the guy is the illusion. or more like a memory of the past.