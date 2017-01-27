1/2017

K. Richard O God, O God, that e'er this tongue of mine,

That laid the sentence of dread banishment

On this yond proud man, should take it off again

With words of sooth! O, that I were as great

As is my grief, or lesser than my name!

Or that I could forget what I have been,

Or not remember what I must be now!

Swell'st thou, proud heart? I'll give thee scope to beat,

Since foes have scope to beat both thee and me.

Aumerle Northumberland comes back from Bullingbrook!

K. Richard What must the King do now? Must he submit?

The King shall do it. Must he be deposed?

The King shall be contented. Must he lose

The name of king? O'God's name, let it go.

I'll give my jewels for a set of beads,

My gorgeous palace for a hermitage,

My gay apparel for an almsman's gown,

My figured goblets for a dish of wood,

My sceptre for a palmer's walking staff,

My subjects for a pair of carved saints,

And my large kingdom for a little grave,

A little little grave, an obscure grave.

Or I'll be buried in the king's highway,

Some way of common trade, where subjects' feet

May hourly trample on their sovereign's head,

For on my heart they tread now whilst I live,

And buried once, why not upon my head?

-Richard II / Shakespeare (3, 3)

אני כל כך עייפה.

עייפה מכל הסיפור הזה. עייפה מלהתגעגע. עייפה מלבכות ומלהעמיד פנים ומלהתנהג כאילו הכל בסדר. עייפה מלהיות כל כך לבד.

אני רוצה להתכרבל במיטה ולא לצאת בכלל. כמה זמן שבא לי. בלי שאף אחד יגיד לי משהו.

ושיתנו לי לשנוא את הקיום שלי בשקט.

ושיתנו לי לצטט שייקספיר כמה שאני רוצה ולהטביע את עצמי בדיוויד טננט.

ושיתנו לי לאכול שוקולד וגלידה כל היום.

אפשר?