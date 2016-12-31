12/2016

Did you ever feel like your life doesnt have a purpose ?

Did you ever feel like your losing your self ?

Do you feel like the life is moving on and your just stuck behind ?

Do you wish you could do some many things but in the end do nothing?

Dont let it get you down

its all right

you're not alone

it happens to me all the time

you'll find your way when the time comes

but not only time is what you need

you need your self to move

jump & dance

do something your not supposed to

smile , cry , share your life with your friends

get out and look at the trees in the street

the joy is in the little things





2017 in less than a day

Im ready for you , are you ?



