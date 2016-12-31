לדף הכניסה של ישרא-בלוג
לדף הראשי של nana10
לחצו לחיפוש
חפש שם בלוג/בלוגר
חפש בכל הבלוגים

Cindy The Cookie



Avatarכינוי:  Cindy The Cookie ^-^

בת: 21

MSN: 

תמונה




קוראים אותי

מלאו כאן את כתובת האימייל
שלכם ותקבלו עדכון בכל פעם שיעודכן הבלוג שלי:

הצטרף כמנוי
בטל מנוי
שלח

RSS: לקטעים  לתגובות 
ארכיון:


<<    דצמבר 2016    >>
אבגדהוש
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

12/2016


Did you ever feel like your life doesnt have a purpose ?
Did you ever feel like your losing your self ?
Do you feel like the life is moving on and your just stuck behind ?
Do you wish you could do some many things but in the end do nothing?
Dont let it get you down
its all right
you're not alone
it happens to me all the time
you'll find your way when the time comes
but not only time is what you need
you need your self to move 
jump & dance
do something your not supposed to
smile , cry , share your life with your friends
get out and look at the trees in the street
the joy is in the little things

2017 in less than a day
Im ready for you , are you ?

Cindy TheCookie Chich
נכתב על ידי Cindy The Cookie ^-^ , 31/12/2016 14:16  
הצג תגובות    הוסף תגובה   הוסף הפניה   קישור ישיר   שתף   המלץ   הצע ציטוט



16,199

© הזכויות לתכנים בעמוד זה שייכות לCindy The Cookie ^-^ אלא אם צויין אחרת
האחריות לתכנים בעמוד זה חלה על Cindy The Cookie ^-^ ועליו/ה בלבד
כל הזכויות שמורות 2016 © נענע 10 בע"מ