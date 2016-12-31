Did you ever feel like your life doesnt have a purpose ?
Did you ever feel like your losing your self ?
Do you feel like the life is moving on and your just stuck behind ?
Do you wish you could do some many things but in the end do nothing?
Dont let it get you down
its all right
you're not alone
it happens to me all the time
you'll find your way when the time comes
but not only time is what you need
you need your self to move
jump & dance
do something your not supposed to
smile , cry , share your life with your friends
get out and look at the trees in the street
the joy is in the little things
2017 in less than a day
Im ready for you , are you ?
Cindy TheCookie Chich