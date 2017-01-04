1/2017

I want to fall in love with myself





With all the shapes I see in me with the ever-changing moon and I want to fall in love with the silhouettes I make in the day and the curling and longing at night time. I want to trace my skin, with my fingers and feel the lightness, feel the light that sweeps through me. I want to fall in love with the way I hold myself up with everything inside of me keeping me alive.

I read a quote the other day that stuck with me “The reality is a reflection of your strongest beliefs, YOUR reality is a reflection of your strongest beliefs”. This scares me. Scares me to know I hold so much power but, It shouldn't. What is scares me is not being able to use it or to have it and wasted so much wasted magic, energy, potential.

So it's 2017 and it isn't holding a million and one resolutions, it's not scribbles on a line paper pointing out my fragile areas, my frustrations or expectations. There's been too many years of doing that.

2017 it holds love. So much of it. Love pouring, love feeling, love being. This is the year of radical self-loving, of being the one who holds you the tightest, to being the one who lift you up the highest , to feel the deepest. You are all you need. You you you.

2017 is unfolding and discovering the internal relationship as the largely intact and neglected, ignored. So let's get a little wild and show our selves what we deserve and remind our self that everything we want is rooted in love. It's always love.





LittleStrawberry