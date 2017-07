7/2017

The flight

Another day Another dream Another future A torture Prepare yourself For the dry season No reason Book a height I stand here Multi fear opponent I decalre This is my delight Gonna book a fight A portion of anger Will murder your soul The temptation of falling Rolling the guilt towards life All good will turn bad All moods will grow mad Turned over a leaf Melting with grief But hey chief Never been so light Heaven booked a fight...