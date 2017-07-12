only 30 minutes

7/2017

now in English, since anyway this is the language I actually think in, or should I say, dream in.

Sirens went howling into the clear morning air. no other sound other than the single police car, seeming to run back and forward in the distance. The silent valley was not impressed with all this far away excitement. and, why would it? it wasn't the middle of the night, after all. the birds might care, they closed their beaks for a moment, and underwhelmed opened them again, chirping.

just another day when the pale autumn sun hangs in the sky, covered temporarily by lazy clouds every few minutes.

she didn't care about the sirens. they might not even be there for her. anything could have happened since she left. she was a few kilometers away, and besides, why would they notice her of all things? "they turned in the square. why would they come here? there is nothing here. they might not even be chasing me." she thought. she stretched her muscles, not even that tired from the three-hour walk she just had. she tucked her hair and most of her face into the hood of her sweatshirt. it's best not to be notices, look down and cross the road through the underground Bridgeway. "when escaping police, who is the idiot that just enter a quiet suburb and walk down the street. who will know? whose even home right now? no one." she convinced herself. she secured the bag straps over her shoulders again and breathe deeply.

No, they were coming her way after all. the sounds were getting louder again. she still had a few kilometers over them, and it was hard for her to believe that they she will be noticed of all things. anyway, down the stairs she went, tapping silently on the grey concrete.