only 30 minutes

now in English, since anyway this is the language I actually think in, or should I say, dream in.
Sirens went howling into the clear morning air. no other
sound other than the single police car, seeming to run back and forward in the
distance. The silent valley was not impressed with all this far away excitement.
and, why would it? it wasn't the middle of the night, after all. the birds
might care, they closed their beaks for a moment, and underwhelmed opened them
again, chirping.
just another day when the pale autumn sun hangs in the sky,
covered temporarily by lazy clouds every few minutes.
she didn't care about the sirens. they might not even be
there for her. anything could have happened since she left. she was a few
kilometers away, and besides, why would they notice her of all things?
"they turned in the square. why would they come here? there is nothing
here. they might not even be chasing me." she thought. she stretched her muscles,
not even that tired from the three-hour walk she just had. she tucked her hair
and most of her face into the hood of her sweatshirt. it's best not to be
notices, look down and cross the road through the underground Bridgeway.
"when escaping police, who is the idiot that just enter a quiet suburb and
walk down the street. who will know? whose even home right now? no one."
she convinced herself. she secured the bag straps over her shoulders again and
breathe deeply.
No, they were coming her way after all. the sounds were
getting louder again. she still had a few kilometers over them, and it was hard
for her to believe that they she will be noticed of all things. anyway, down
the stairs she went, tapping silently on the grey concrete.
סירנות יללו בעוז, קורעות את דממת העמק המנומנם. אחרי הכל, זה לא היה
אמצע הלילה, והנוף הכפרי לא העיד על איזו מהומה או סכנה ממשיות. סתם עוד
יום רגיל. השמש עמדה חיוורת ברקיע, עננים בהירים עוברים על פניה לאיטם.
הסירנות לא הפריעו לה במיוחד. היא היתה רחוקה מרחק של כמה קילומטרים
מהן, והיה קשה לדמיין שיבחינו דווקא בה. "הן פנו בכיכר. למה שיגיעו לכאן?
אין כאן כלום. הן אולי אפילו לא רודפות אחרי." היא חשבה. היא מתחה את
שרירייה וכיסתה את שערה ואת מרבית פניה בקפוצ'ון. הכי טוב להנמיך פרופיל,
להסתכל למטה ולחצות את הכביש מתחת לגשר. "מי שנמלט מסירנות לא נכנס לתוך
פרברים שקטים ומטייל בין הבתים" שכנעה את עצמה. היא הרימה את רצועת תיק הגב
שהחלה להחליק על כתפה ונשמה עמוקות.
לא. הן כן באו לכיוונה. כעת ידעה זאת כששמעה את הקולות מתגברים. היא
דילגה בזריזות במורד המדרגות המובילות מתחת לגשר, נעלי הספורט שלה חרישיות
על הבטון האפור.
