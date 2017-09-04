לדף הכניסה של ישרא-בלוג
לדף הראשי של nana10
לחצו לחיפוש
חפש שם בלוג/בלוגר
חפש בכל הבלוגים

אוֹר בּשׁוּלֵי הֶעָנָן


לשתף ולתהות, ליצור ולהיות, לקוות, לתקשר, להכיר. וגם צחוקים ושיגועים.

Avatarכינוי:  אור לנדו

מין: נקבה



פרטים נוספים:  אודות הבלוג


מלאו כאן את כתובת האימייל
שלכם ותקבלו עדכון בכל פעם שיעודכן הבלוג שלי:

הצטרף כמנוי
בטל מנוי
שלח

RSS: לקטעים  לתגובות 
ארכיון:


<<    ספטמבר 2017    >>
אבגדהוש
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930

 
הבלוג חבר בטבעות:
 
9/2017

Unsent and Unfinished Letter to a Lost Friend. Fragment of Life


  


2010

 

  

Dear S. ,

 

I decided to write to you an ongoing letter during this trip - or at least whenever there will be time and anything to share.

 

Naturally, I am writing now during the flight to Berlin, which is the perfect time to report. I and my boyfriend received separate seats – he is sitting four rows behind me – which is really "lo nora" (לא נורא). We checked if people sitting next to us might be travelling alone, so that we could possibly switch places, but there were only couples. Anyway, there is a nice couple next to me. The woman gave me her breakfast, which really made me happy, as it is the first time I ever enjoyed airline food to such extent – a nice, thick omelet (I bet it contains cheese) and a potato cutlet, devoured passionately. In the seat in front of me sits a girl who had a kind of a panic attack during takeoff. It was weird for me to be relatively calm, considering my anxious nature. The airline company is Germania, and there is one steward who is candy for the eye חיוך

 

Oh, dawn is breaking now!

Suddenly the sky has turned from black to greyish-azure-yellowish… it's 5:50 a.m.

 

I hope I wasn't too obsessive when I elaborated so lengthily in my last email regarding my concerns about cleaning. I am officially a distinguished "choferet" (חופרת), I guess חיוך

 


 

 


 

A few days later, one day before returning back to Israel.

 

I am all "atsbanit" (עצבנית), nervous and stressed. My first nervous breakdown was in the first morning, Thursday morning. I woke up with a cold. Afterwards came a few days with lots of sightseeing and places to go, museums and cafés. But today came my second nervous breakdown because of both the accumulation of things which pissed me off and the fact that today wasn't properly planned, and hence there is a feeling of waste and wandering aimlessly, not knowing what to do and where to go and not being able to decide.

 

Everything is so elusive. Time flies, and I feel I hardly keep the pace with what is to be done and seen. Waste, waste, waste. Waste and exposed, fragile nerves… I am not a pleasant company. Something is always lost.

 











 
נכתב על ידי אור לנדו , 4/9/2017 21:35   בקטגוריות חו"ל, נוסטלגיה, קשרים חברתיים, סיפרותי  
הצג תגובות    הוסף תגובה   הוסף הפניה   קישור ישיר   שתף   המלץ   הצע ציטוט


הבלוג משוייך לקטגוריות: יצירתיות , אהבה למוזיקה , שירה
© הזכויות לתכנים בעמוד זה שייכות לאור לנדו אלא אם צויין אחרת
האחריות לתכנים בעמוד זה חלה על אור לנדו ועליו/ה בלבד
כל הזכויות שמורות 2017 © נענע 10 בע"מ