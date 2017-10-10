לדף הכניסה של ישרא-בלוג
Stitches



כינוי:  Cenicienta

Oh please


And if I go out tonight, dress up my fears
You think I'll look alright with these mascara tears?
See I'm gonna draw my lipstick wider than my mouth
And if the lights are low they'll never see me frown
If I smile with my teeth
Bet you believe me
If I smile with my teeth
I think I believe me
Oh please don't ask me how I've been
Don't make me play pretend
Oh no, oh oh what's the use?
Oh please, I bet everybody here is fake happy too

עשיתי שטויות בזמן האחרון

ורק בא לי מישהו

לחזור אליו הביתה

 

 

אני מקנאה באנשים האלה בעבודה

שמדברים על המגורים המשותפים

והטיסות

והכיף

והחשבונות

והריבים

והקניות של האוכל

והם לא מבינים כמה מזל יש להם בכלל

שגם אם קשה הם שניים

ואני כרגיל

תמיד

אחת

 
נכתב על ידי Cenicienta , 10/10/2017 02:11  
הבלוג משוייך לקטגוריות: יחסים ואהבה , 20 פלוס , שונות
