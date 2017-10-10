Stitches
Oh please
And if I go out tonight, dress up my fears
You think I'll look alright with these mascara tears?
See I'm gonna draw my lipstick wider than my mouth
And if the lights are low they'll never see me frown
If I smile with my teeth
Bet you believe me
If I smile with my teeth
I think I believe me
Oh please don't ask me how I've been
Don't make me play pretend
Oh no, oh oh what's the use?
Oh please, I bet everybody here is fake happy too
עשיתי
שטויות בזמן האחרון
ורק בא לי
מישהו
לחזור
אליו הביתה
אני מקנאה
באנשים האלה בעבודה
שמדברים
על המגורים המשותפים
והטיסות
והכיף
והחשבונות
והריבים
והקניות
של האוכל
והם לא
מבינים כמה מזל יש להם בכלל
שגם אם
קשה הם שניים
ואני
כרגיל
תמיד
אחת