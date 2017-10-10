10/2017

Oh please

And if I go out tonight, dress up my fears You think I'll look alright with these mascara tears? See I'm gonna draw my lipstick wider than my mouth And if the lights are low they'll never see me frown If I smile with my teeth Bet you believe me If I smile with my teeth I think I believe me Oh please don't ask me how I've been Don't make me play pretend Oh no, oh oh what's the use? Oh please, I bet everybody here is fake happy too עשיתי שטויות בזמן האחרון ורק בא לי מישהו לחזור אליו הביתה אני מקנאה באנשים האלה בעבודה שמדברים על המגורים המשותפים והטיסות והכיף והחשבונות והריבים והקניות של האוכל והם לא מבינים כמה מזל יש להם בכלל שגם אם קשה הם שניים ואני כרגיל תמיד אחת