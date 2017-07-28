7/2017

Release me from words

Free me from secret concepts

Extinguish all fire now

I feel utterly alien to hungry ghosts

Let all be stripped open and converge

Like streams of water into the ocean

Let no one hear, let nothing remain

I miss you, and only you, unnameable one

Distant around the sphere

I offer no obeisance unto you

As if anything could stand between us

No, there is no twoness and there are no gods

Compromise is an insult to human language

Nevertheless, I know absolute void

To be the same love that the all seek

But we fall and we burn in our invisible sin

And crushed like small insects in your vast spirals

Of light and of darkness beyond comprehension;

By this fall and in this darkness, beings of imagination appear

O Wretched man that I am, who will deliver me from this body of death?

Each person that appears in the midst, O Enki, draw your sword, and kill him!

Or if you hesitate, trace back his steps

See his birth in the dark regions of forgetfullness

And his death in remembrance