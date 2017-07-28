Release me from words
Free me from secret concepts
Extinguish all fire now
I feel utterly alien to hungry ghosts
Let all be stripped open and converge
Like streams of water into the ocean
Let no one hear, let nothing remain
I miss you, and only you, unnameable one
Distant around the sphere
I offer no obeisance unto you
As if anything could stand between us
No, there is no twoness and there are no gods
Compromise is an insult to human language
Nevertheless, I know absolute void
To be the same love that the all seek
But we fall and we burn in our invisible sin
And crushed like small insects in your vast spirals
Of light and of darkness beyond comprehension;
By this fall and in this darkness, beings of imagination appear
O Wretched man that I am, who will deliver me from this body of death?
Each person that appears in the midst, O Enki, draw your sword, and kill him!
Or if you hesitate, trace back his steps
See his birth in the dark regions of forgetfullness
And his death in remembrance