4/2017

Come on! Just look at it! A perfect reflection of your infinite splendor!

And still you turn your face away?

This image saw you as well, and all of the tree was filled with energy once again!

I want to touch the earth of your body

I want to drink your sweat, to kiss your lips and breathe your light!

Are you confused now? Is it a new thing that you have found?

No, of course not. But why must there always be such distance in your vast blanket of stars?

Why go so far if not to return to you?

I miss you in flesh and skin

I long for you in bone and blood and hair