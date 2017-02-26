2/2017

It may seem to be nice if she stayed longer and reflected this image on the water And was clear enough to cool it down so that it freezes and becomes earth-like. Who would want this to happen? Who tries so much to hold on to this want? Who is so fatigued by trying?

When the noise is so loud and everything is covered by a thick fog

I am hidden from myself.

I never trust the shadows, but sometimes I forget to step back

It's only ever mind to mind, soul to soul, spirit to spirit

Who is confused or troubled by this?

Isn't he the cosmic child, who only wants to play this game of forms and their evolution?

And doesn't he fall from grace, confusing his forms for his essence?

Cut the tree at the root, play if you want to play

When we have a dance to dance, we dance

When we don't have a dance to dance, we don't dance

Each according to their own station and circumstance

When did it all become so serious?

Time only solidifies, making everything appear more real and essential

Do I have anything left to do in this station?

Can't I simply take another step?