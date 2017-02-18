2/2017

You called me dumb, small, disobedient

You said I think I'm guilty, poor, unable

You said I'll see myself growing stronger

You said I should stop running

I called you Samael, blind, confused

A trickster, a troll, playing boring games

And how I hate your stupid frog

And your pathetic warriors who like to boast

They are sick of pretending to be like us

Just as we are sick of pretending to be like them

Be done with it all

Ever Dust?

So many layers in this realm, endless mirrors

I will remain as I am

Time will serve me, loosen my tongue

I will speak clearly to the intelligent and to the ignorant

Perhaps I'll have to hurry

Before they return with their army of scorpions

What kind of strange game would we play then?

Why can't they accept the day-star's authority?

They won't accept it.

They will serve their false gods and blind imaginings.

They will create more destruction.

Too few are aware of their nature and origin.

So far from seeking the first thought

That has brought them from nothingness to nothingness.

Thy will be done

I will hurry and gather the saved

And we'll plant the seeds of the world to come

I have to regain my focus.

You were right, mado

I have to regain my focus.

Let the water fill the irrigation canals

I want to meet you again and again

I want us to remain here

The flowering of spring

No bounds, no darkness

Only dancing great white lights

In timeless infinite space

Perhaps I have practiced enough

It was actually easier than easy

So long ago I recognized the simple switch

It took so long to figure out how it works

It is sufficient and efficient and very easy to use

I will clear my honesty and intent

To love all and trust a few to know what love is

This love has not shone too early upon us

Many are awake, many others awakening

We know the value of life

We know it to be intrinsic, ever present in all beings

And the material world to be ever expanding and cooling down to a state of unity and peace

And we don't give a frack about the workers of error, and their petty propaganda

Selling lies to idiots, covering the wells, poisoning the water, defiling the fire

May it take a billion lives' journey for them

As tormented as they like to choose them to be

To find our home.

We'll wait

With some coffee

And biscuits

Also Pizza