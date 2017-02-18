You called me dumb, small, disobedient
You said I think I'm guilty, poor, unable
You said I'll see myself growing stronger
You said I should stop running
I called you Samael, blind, confused
A trickster, a troll, playing boring games
And how I hate your stupid frog
And your pathetic warriors who like to boast
They are sick of pretending to be like us
Just as we are sick of pretending to be like them
Be done with it all
Ever Dust?
So many layers in this realm, endless mirrors
I will remain as I am
Time will serve me, loosen my tongue
I will speak clearly to the intelligent and to the ignorant
Perhaps I'll have to hurry
Before they return with their army of scorpions
What kind of strange game would we play then?
Why can't they accept the day-star's authority?
They won't accept it.
They will serve their false gods and blind imaginings.
They will create more destruction.
Too few are aware of their nature and origin.
So far from seeking the first thought
That has brought them from nothingness to nothingness.
Thy will be done
I will hurry and gather the saved
And we'll plant the seeds of the world to come
I have to regain my focus.
You were right, mado
I have to regain my focus.
Let the water fill the irrigation canals
I want to meet you again and again
I want us to remain here
The flowering of spring
No bounds, no darkness
Only dancing great white lights
In timeless infinite space
Perhaps I have practiced enough
It was actually easier than easy
So long ago I recognized the simple switch
It took so long to figure out how it works
It is sufficient and efficient and very easy to use
I will clear my honesty and intent
To love all and trust a few to know what love is
This love has not shone too early upon us
Many are awake, many others awakening
We know the value of life
We know it to be intrinsic, ever present in all beings
And the material world to be ever expanding and cooling down to a state of unity and peace
And we don't give a frack about the workers of error, and their petty propaganda
Selling lies to idiots, covering the wells, poisoning the water, defiling the fire
May it take a billion lives' journey for them
As tormented as they like to choose them to be
To find our home.
We'll wait
With some coffee
And biscuits
Also Pizza