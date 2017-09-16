9/2017

I can't handle these pressures; all I can say is this stress hurts

Things are supposed to get better

I just need to put myself first

I'm always trying my hardest not to pick myself apart

This energy's killin' my vibes now

Sometimes I just wanna to drown out

All of the thoughts in my mind

Too much going on at the same time

I wish it would stop and I've tried but

Life just sucks then we all die

That's just reality, yeah, don't lie to me

Yeah I'm fucked up but I don't wanna be

I wonder if I'm good enough

But maybe I've had just too much

To drink, to smoke, to swallow

I'm drowning up my sorrows

There's rules I'll never follow

Pretend there's no tomorrow

I wish there was no tomorrow

But I'm empty inside, yeah I'm empty inside

And I don't wanna live, but I'm too scared to die

Yeah I'm empty inside, I just don't feel alive

And I don't wanna live, but I'm too scared to die

Wish I could erase my memories, so I could stop feeling so empty

I wish that shit wasn't so tempting

But it's hard to resist when there's plenty of things I could do to fuck me up

I want to let go, but I'm feeling so stuck

So all I can do is fill up my cup

And sit here alone hoping no one disrupts

And I don't wanna live, but I'm too scared to die

[Bridge]

My body's shaking

My head is aching

It feels like my heart is breaking

My body's shaking

My head is aching