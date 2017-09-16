I can't handle these pressures; all I can say is this stress hurts
Things are supposed to get better
I just need to put myself first
I'm always trying my hardest not to pick myself apart
This energy's killin' my vibes now
Sometimes I just wanna to drown out
All of the thoughts in my mind
Too much going on at the same time
I wish it would stop and I've tried but
Life just sucks then we all die
That's just reality, yeah, don't lie to me
Yeah I'm fucked up but I don't wanna be
I wonder if I'm good enough
But maybe I've had just too much
To drink, to smoke, to swallow
I'm drowning up my sorrows
There's rules I'll never follow
Pretend there's no tomorrow
I wish there was no tomorrow
But I'm empty inside, yeah I'm empty inside
And I don't wanna live, but I'm too scared to die
Yeah I'm empty inside, I just don't feel alive
And I don't wanna live, but I'm too scared to die
Wish I could erase my memories, so I could stop feeling so empty
I wish that shit wasn't so tempting
But it's hard to resist when there's plenty of things I could do to fuck me up
I want to let go, but I'm feeling so stuck
So all I can do is fill up my cup
And sit here alone hoping no one disrupts
And I don't wanna live, but I'm too scared to die
[Bridge]
My body's shaking
My head is aching
It feels like my heart is breaking
My body's shaking
My head is aching
I can't fix this mess I'm making...