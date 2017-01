1/2017

Caliban: Is it not this, Ms. Ives? The glory of life surmounts the fear of death. Good Christian's fear Hellfire, so to avoid it they are kind to their fellow man. Good pagans do not have this fear, so they can be who they are. Good or ill, as their nature dictates. We have no fear of God, so we are accountable to no one but each other.

Vanessa: That's a profound responsibility.