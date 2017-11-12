אחד הדברים שהכי קשה לי איתם ואני הכי כועסת על עצמי בגללם, זה שיש דברים שאני לא יכולה למחוק.
לא לשכוח רגשות שנגרמו לי, לא להתקדם הלאה במובן של לשחרר אותם,
לראות את אותן בנות שהכאיבו לי ולהתכווץ מבפנים,
שהדמעות יופיעו בעיניים והעצם בגרון תבלט,
ויכאב לי כמו הנפילה הכי כואבת שוב ושוב.
הלוואי שהן לא יהוו בשבילי משהו יותר.
זה תמיד יציק לי ותמיד אתאכזב מעצמי על כך.
לשחרר, לשחרר, לשחרר.
Somebody said they saw you
The person you were kissing wasn't me
And I would never ask you
I just kept it to myself
I don't wanna know
If you're playin' me, keep it on the low
Cause my heart can't take it anymore
And if you're creepin', please don't let it show
Oh baby, I don't wanna know
Did he touch you better than me?
Did he watch you fall asleep?
Did you show him all those things, you used to do to me (do to me baby)
If you're better off that way
There ain't more that I can say
Just go on and do your thing and don't come back to me
Stay away from me baby
I'm not applyin' no pressure, just wanna let you know
That I don't wanna let you go
And I don't wanna let you leave