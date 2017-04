4/2017

hey baby, you

can call me clueless

that is provebly right

yesterday when you sat

too close

i might even admited it

by myself



so you can call me

clueless

but heres my only clue

it can work out

me plus you

,not a confession

but much more then comprehension



cause ya know

while times are changing

you stayed. and i

i was trying to be

there for you in my best

behavior

thought we did it perfect



so

friendship is expensive shit

but you already broke the china

so

its time to pay

its time to say

to rob the cash and drive away