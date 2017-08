8/2017

I've never felt so sleepy, and I've never felt so awake





So tired, and so energized

So disturbed and yet so peaceful

Such a pounding heart, which created this warmth in my chest

Full of fear and uncertainty, full of pure happiness and excitement

To feel a smile sneaking out when I mention your name

To be able to be the best version of myself, not because I don't usually push myself, but because I didn't know this version exists before you came into my life, hell I don't know if this version can even come to life without consisting you in it

Everything looks so colorful now, only to realize it was all just shades of grey before

Senses are pointed, thoughts go wild

I'm a different person

not better

in some ways more damaged

but in some ways improved





.in-love