כל המילים הנכונות

8/2017

Wait for the person who is going to be just right for you.

You don't have to rush into any relationships that make you feel uncomfortable.

You shouldn't be in a hurry to get into a relationship just because you're afraid of being single.

You don't want to end up in a relationship with a person who you're going to regret being with;

a person who is going to make you feel terrible every single day that you're going to be better.

You deserve to be in a relationship that doesn't stress you out or give you anxiety.

You deserve to be in a relationship that makes you feel safe, secure, and sure.

You shouldn't have to settle for being in a relationship that constantly has you in a state of worry.

You shouldn't have to be in a relationship that gradually breaks your heart until it completely disintegrates into nothing.

Wait for the person who isn't going to be afraid to lend you their cellphones and computers because they have nothing to hide.

Wait for that person who isn't constantly trying to shield you from the harsh truth;

the reality of the situation. You should wait for that person who doesn't have plenty of secrets to hide from you.

You have to wait for the person who isn't going to act all shifty and mysterious whenever you're together.

You should wait for the person who doesn't make you feel like something suspicious is going on.

Wait for the person who is going to treat you as something more than just a sexual object.

He should be the kind of guy who doesn't just want to do the deed and then leaves you hanging dry.

You should wait for that guy who is going to want to shower you with cuddles and kisses.

You should wait for the guy who is going to love you for who you are and not just what you can do for him.

Wait for that guy who isn't going to rush you into doing anything that you don't want to do or anything that you're not comfortable with.

Wait for that person who is going to be perfectly content with just being in your presence.

Happiness should be found even in the simplest aspects of your relationship.