7/2017

it sucks when you don't have anything you want to do "

i know it's pathetic to not have something as common as a dream, i know

i live because i can't die

?everyone else is running, why am i the only one here

may your trials end in full bloom

though your beginnigs may be humble, may the end be prosperous

nothing is more miserable and lonely than not having something you want to do

the only thing everyone around me says is to come to my senses

i try to take out my anger

but the only one here with me is me

?so what's the point of venting

every morning

,it's terrifying to open my eyes

to breathe

my friends, even my family are getting further away

as time goes by i'm becoming more imaptiant

i want everything to disapper

"i want my damn self to disappear