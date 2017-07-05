it sucks when you don't have anything you want to do"
i know it's pathetic to not have something as common as a dream, i know
i live because i can't die
?everyone else is running, why am i the only one here
may your trials end in full bloom
though your beginnigs may be humble, may the end be prosperous
nothing is more miserable and lonely than not having something you want to do
the only thing everyone around me says is to come to my senses
i try to take out my anger
but the only one here with me is me
?so what's the point of venting
every morning
,it's terrifying to open my eyes
to breathe
my friends, even my family are getting further away
as time goes by i'm becoming more imaptiant
i want everything to disapper
"i want my damn self to disappear