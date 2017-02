2/2017

the natural oscillation of her body

the easy sway of her hips

the way she touches me

the look in her eyes

אילו רק הייתה מישהי כזאת אמיתית



Like a flower bending in the breeze

Bend with me, sway with ease

When we dance you have a way with me

Stay with me, sway with me



Other dancers may be on the floor

Dear, but my eyes will see only you

Only you have the magic technique

When we sway I go weak