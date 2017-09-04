9/2017

Shutter Speed

Leave me alone I'm seething I search for the truth and love in your eyes Help me to feel I'm needed I search for the truth to find you mine Bust myself back into pieces, I pull at the seam as you start to tear Lead myself back to my coma shell No better face left to bare I see more than you And I feel more than you Your spinning me out It's a better room now, it's a better place I would beg you to scream at me The voices cry, the fashion mould They want the truth, not what it seems Bust myself back into pieces, I pull at the seam as you start to tear Lead myself back to my coma shell No better face left to bare I see more than you And I feel more than you Your spinning me out Speak to me now With guided tongue See through me now Look what you've done I see more than you And I feel more than you Scrape me from the ceiling These suckers want more I feel the pressure belonging to all Put fear in to my mind I'm open to everything I feel the strength of you Give me this feeling I need yeah It's a better room now, it's a better place I feel more than you באסה לי.