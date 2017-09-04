Shutter Speed

Leave me alone
I'm seething
I search for the truth and love in your eyes
Help me to feel I'm needed
I search for the truth to find you mine
Bust myself back into pieces,
I pull at the seam as you start to tear
Lead myself back to my coma shell
No better face left to bare
I see more than you
And I feel more than you
Your spinning me out
It's a better room now, it's a better place
I would beg you to scream at me
The voices cry, the fashion mould
They want the truth, not what it seems
Bust myself back into pieces,
I pull at the seam as you start to tear
Lead myself back to my coma shell
No better face left to bare
I see more than you
And I feel more than you
Your spinning me out
Speak to me now
With guided tongue
See through me now
Look what you've done
I see more than you
And I feel more than you
Scrape me from the ceiling
These suckers want more
I feel the pressure belonging to all
Put fear in to my mind
I'm open to everything
I feel the strength of you
Give me this feeling I need yeah
It's a better room now, it's a better place
I feel more than you
באסה לי.