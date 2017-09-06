

9/2017

I'd Better Be Quiet Now

וככה זה נגמר. כמו תמיד. אני מושקעת רגשית מידי, אני נותנת לעצמי להיכנס עמוק מידי. נראה שזה טיבן של מערכות יחסים עם בני אדם. ואני קצת עצובה, למרות מה שכתבתי, כן ציפיתי. ונפתחתי. וכל מה שאני יכולה לחשוב עליו עכשיו זה שאני לא אתן לזה להוריד אותי. אני הרבה יותר חזקה מזה. כל מה שעולה לי לראש עכשיו שיש מלא דברים לגביו שלא הסתדרו לי, דברים שניסיתי להחליק, דברים שצפים ועוד יצופו לגבי מה אני רוצה, אוהבת,צריכה. כי רק ככה לומדים. וכולם אומרים לי שאני צריכה להסתכל על הצד החיובי בעניין כי התקדמתי למקומות שלפני שנה לא הייתי מגיעה אליהם - פיזית ונפשית. למזלי, החברים שלי היו העוגן שלי. בלעדיהם לא הייתי מגיעה לזה. קיבלתי תמיכה אדירה מכולם. אני יודעת שאני צריכה לצאת עם תובנות מזה. אני מרגישה בעיקר שהלב שלי מלא בקצוות חשופים כרגע, כמו חיווט חשמלי גרוע כזה. אני רק צריכה כמה ימים עם עצמי, לשמוע מוזיקה, ללמוד, בלי יותר מידי fuss. כדי לעבור הלאה. הטבע האנושי הוא להתקדם, להמשיך הלאה וגם אני אמשיך בסופו של דבר. הכי טבעי לי לשמוע את זה כרגע

Gonna Get Over You - Sara Bareilles



Goodbye

Should be sayin' that to you by now, shouldn't I?

Layin' down the law that I live by,

Though maybe next time



I've got a thick tongue,

Brimming with the words that go unsung

Simmer then the burn for a someone,

A wrong one



And I tell myself to let the story end,

My heart will rest in someone else's hand

My 'why not me?' philosophy began,

And I say



Ooh, how'm I gonna get over you?

I'll be alright, just not tonight

Someday, oh I wish you'd want me to stay

I'll be alright, just not tonight,

Someday



Maybe is a vicious little word that can slay me

Keep me when I'm hurting and make me,

Hang from your hands



Well, no more,

I won't beg to buy a shot at your back door

If I make it at the thought of you, what for?

It's not me anymore



And I'm not the girl that I intend to be,

I dare you darling, just you wait and see

But this time not for you but just for me,

And I say



Ooh, how'm I gonna get over you?

I'll be alright, just not tonight

Someday, oh I wish you'd want me to stay

I'll be alright, just not tonight,

Someday



Say it's coming soon,

Someday without you,

All I can do

Is get me past the ghost of you,



Wave goodbye to me,

I won't say I'm sorry,

I'll be alright

once I find the other side of someday

Oohoohooohoohooh...

Oohoohooohoohooh...



Ooh, how'm I gonna get over you?

I'll be alright, just not tonight

Someday, oh I wish you'd want me to stay

I'll be alright, just not tonight,

Someday



