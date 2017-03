All I see is white and red,

That fades to pink and turns to blue,

I think that it's what you want to do,

Hey good looking,

I'm starting to move on,

Hey good looking,

Maybe that's where you belong,



I'm looking forward to another bomb,

Something to run from,

To keep my early mornings cold,

Keep me from getting old,

Hey good looking,

Everything I need is right in front of me,

Hey good looking,

You were nowhere to be seen,



If I was perfect I'd change the world,

And make it fit for you,

We'd drown in pools of pretty pearls,

All my pretty pens would write pretty words,

The softest touch and our pain would blur,

If I knew anything about this world.