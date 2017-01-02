Do you remember a guy that's been

In such an early song?

I've heard a rumor from Ground Control

Oh no, don't say it's true

They got a message from the Action Man

"I'm happy, hope you're happy too

I've loved all I've needed, love

Sordid details following"

The shrieking of nothing is killing, just

Pictures of Jap girls in synthesis and I

Ain't got no money and I ain't got no hair

But I'm hoping to kick but the planet it's glowing

Ashes to ashes, funk to funky

We know Major Tom's a junkie

Strung out in heaven's high

Hitting an all-time low

Time and again I tell myself

I'll stay clean tonight

But the little green wheels are following me

Oh no, not again

I'm stuck with a valuable friend

"I'm happy, hope you're happy too"

One flash of light but no smoking pistol

I never done good things (I never done good things)

I never done bad things (I never done bad things)

I never did anything out of the blue, woh-o-oh

Want an axe to break the ice

Wanna come down right now

Ashes to ashes, funk to funky

We know Major Tom's a junkie

Strung out in heaven's high

Hitting an all-time low

My mother said, to get things done

You'd better not mess with Major Tom

My mother said, to get things done

You'd better not mess with Major Tom

My mother said, to get things done

You'd better not mess with Major Tom

My mother said, to get things done

You'd better not mess with Major Tom