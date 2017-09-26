9/2017

Their Shoes

My mind keeps throwing these ideas. The thoughts, as always, are floaing around - stopping for a split second, each thought at a time, to get my attention.



The ones that terrify me move along very quickly.



The ones that intrigue me stay a little longer, sometimes for a while.



All of these thoughts that come and go can be blocked with distractions. In this current period of time I excel in creating distractions for my thoughts. They can't stand a chance.



I'm traveling to Washington, DC one week from today. I'm depending on that trip to set me straight. I know it's absurd due to the fact that I said to all of my confusing friends before they traveled and put their hope in the trip's "hands" that it's unnecessary and they can help themselves anywhere they at.



I guess now that I'm in their shoes I can relate and understand.



The one thing I want to improve and afraid of its reaction to my trip is my anxiety. I'm scared of everything and I wish I can be more calm. I know the trip wouldn't treat it, but I hope I can do some exercises inside during my trip that maybe would sink in and make my life more comfortable.

