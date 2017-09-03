9/2017

I've lost it again. I've lost it all and worse.

I'm not an upset person anymore, I'm a shell of a person.

I'm just a flesh that relese air into a room. Nothing else.

I can't stand to take part in reality because I've lost my grip on it.

I've never felt so detached in my life. When I had truble with the outside world I could find comfort inside. But now when everything is just falling apart I don't have anything else to turn to. So that's what left from me. A ghost.

Drugs and staring at crap on the TV al day long is very helpful.

This is the first time I feel like I really need help and there is no one. No one was able to go one step away from himself to see me. See me the way I try to see others for as long as I can remember myself. Making connections with the shys and and angrys and the complicated ones just so they can feel for one second that the world isn't that terrible. But now I'm in the worst state that I have ever been through - Unable to find a steady ground to stand on. I guess I will never stop believing in people and expecting them to go the extra mile. That is just how I'm built.

