7/2017

Why do we seek the story?

Keep looking for magic,

For mysteries

Believe in unreachable fairy tales

Why aren't we satisfied with normality,

With simplicity?

Everything has to be special and unique

A one time event

a memory no one will ever forget

If life is all about happiness,

Why wouldn't we just lower the bar a bit?

The expectations?

And enjoy every little thing

as if they're full of magic.