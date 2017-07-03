7/2017

I did something a bit stupid today,



I've marked my territory even though it's not really mine.

I just want her to get lost, to know she can't just do what ever she pleases.





Why she's not letting you go? Ah? Because she needs you to be there for her no matter what.



She doesn't want you to forget about her.

She knows how you feel about her, how she drives you crazy.

I know you've learned a lot since then, I know you feel different now,

But you men,

You love your first girl forever and ever and ever. It doesn't matter if she changes or if you change.





To tell you the truth I'm a jealous for that capability. How can you love so truly and deep?

Hopelessly! It's so beautiful. It is.





I know I promised to myself to let you go, but I don't know what I feel.

Maybe I just want to be loved, and especially by you because you never loved me back.

Maybe it's because I'm in love with our story, more than our relationship.

It would be the best thing to move on, isn't it?

