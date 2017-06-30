לדף הכניסה של ישרא-בלוג
עלמה מור

21





6/2017

Hopeless Romantic


Today he realized that we won't be together.
We talked about a lot of stuff and in the middle of that I realized what may be the reason why I can't love.
It's all related to me not willing to give myself up to anyone.
This is why I never had an orgasm during sex.
I don't really know how to handle it for here on out. How can I fix this?
I guess all the optimisitic and hopeless romantics in the crowd would say: "When you find the right guy it will happen by itself."
Well, I don't know about that. Maybe I already find the right guy for me and just couldn't feel a thing.
I feel like it's something I have to figure out for myself.
Thank god I'm only 21 and just starting my journey.
Is that sounded like a pinch of motivation and hope?
נכתב על ידי עלמה מור , 30/6/2017 23:55  
הבלוג משוייך לקטגוריות: יחסים ואהבה , יצירתיות , סקס ויצרים
