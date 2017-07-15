Rome is burning / Epiphany

7/2017

Rome is burning, he said, as he poured himself another drink

Yet, here I am knee deep in another river of pussy

Here it comes, she thought

Another self indulgent, whiskey soaked

diatribe about how fucking great everything was in the past

And how all us poor souls born too late to see the Stones at - wherever

or snort the good coke that they had at Studio 54

well, we all just missed out on practically everything worth living for

And the worst part was, she agreed with him





Here we are, she thought

at the edge of the world

the very edge of western civilization

and all of us are so desperate to feel something... anything

that we keep falling into each other and fucking our way toward the end of days