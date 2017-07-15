Rome is burning / Epiphany

Rome is burning, he said, as he poured himself another drink
Yet, here I am knee deep in another river of pussy
Here it comes, she thought
Another self indulgent, whiskey soaked
diatribe about how fucking great everything was in the past
And how all us poor souls born too late to see the Stones at - wherever
or snort the good coke that they had at Studio 54
well, we all just missed out on practically everything worth living for
And the worst part was, she agreed with him
Here we are, she thought
at the edge of the world
the very edge of western civilization
and all of us are so desperate to feel something... anything
that we keep falling into each other and fucking our way toward the end of days