9/2017

Hey 👋🏼

I just trying to make my way on through the concrete jungle.

Who walks with me?

Hey 👋🏼

Oh yeah trying to find connection in tow thousand something,

Ain't easy.

Can't quit, take sips,

Wanna taste you.

Make wish, use lips 👄

Kissing strangers!

Oh nananananana

Till I find someone I love ❤

NananananNa

Kissing strangers!

Oh nananananana

Till I find someone I trust

Nananananana

Kissing strangers!

Open heart ❤

Open mind

Never know who you'll find.

Open heart ❤

Close your eyes 👀

Kissing strangers!

Hey 👋🏼

All misinformation open to interpretation

Just keep searching.

Me, hyperventilating,

Blocking up my circulation

Can't wait.