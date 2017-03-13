לדף הכניסה של ישרא-בלוג
End Times


Omnius

 

Those dreams you had turned true

Those dreams where you can't move or scream

Where fear is all you know

 

Paralyzed and helpless, held

Unreal forces, lives unbled

The Nothing has you now

It's moving slow

 

Paralyzed, your breath's a-hold

You know the center cannot hold

The Beast is in the desert running slow

 

Widening gyre closes in

On your life, your dreams and sins

The pendulum may swing again, you hope

 

The time is now to break the hold

Of unreal powers as our lords

Slay those who'd use your innocence

The End Times aren't as final as we think

 

The war of Light and Dark is near

The war of True and False is near

The war on my own world is drawing near

 

The Beast's hour comes at last

It slouches towards Washington

Slouches towards Jerusalem

To Munich, Brussles and Stockholm

Slouches to Betlehem to be born 
