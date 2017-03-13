End Times
Omnius
Those dreams you had turned true
Those dreams where you can't move or scream
Where fear is all you know
Paralyzed and helpless, held
Unreal forces, lives unbled
The Nothing has you now
It's moving slow
Paralyzed, your breath's a-hold
You know the center cannot hold
The Beast is in the desert running slow
Widening gyre closes in
On your life, your dreams and sins
The pendulum may swing again, you hope
The time is now to break the hold
Of unreal powers as our lords
Slay those who'd use your innocence
The End Times aren't as final as we think
The war of Light and Dark is near
The war of True and False is near
The war on my own world is drawing near
The Beast's hour comes at last
It slouches towards Washington
Slouches towards Jerusalem
To Munich, Brussles and Stockholm
Slouches to Betlehem to be born