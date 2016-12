12/2016

Winter Blues

Omnius

I've got the winter blues, baby

Where my thoughts turn from me

Fly on wings like sparrows chasing

Forgotten cries on the winds

I've got the winter blues

Finding life at barrel-bottom

I've got the winter blues

With grayness in my eyes

I've got the winter blues

With no one to talk to

I've got the winter blues

The bottle's empty like my mind

The winter blues, it all seems stupid

Winter blues, I'll shut my eyes

Winter blues oh what's the point now

Every life I've had is worthless

Every thought I had is worthless

Every effort made was worthless

Might as well just get it done

I've got the winter blues, baby

And the winter blue's got me