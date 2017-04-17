לדף הכניסה של ישרא-בלוג
This dirty city is my Sugar-Town...


I heard your teeth chatter from the cold outside Saw the bullets open up the wounds in your side I saw the young boys as they begin to fall You had tears in your eyes, 'cause you couldn't help at all


4/2017

אחד הדברים שהכי אהבתי לעשות בתור ילד


זה לגזור פרסומות בעיתון לגלולות מעוררות זקפה ולהשים את זה בכיס של גברים מבוגרים. 


 





ועכשיו ברצינות, what the actual fuck? 


איך החופש הזה נגמר בכל כך מהירות?


זה כל כך מבאס אותי.. היו כל כך הרבה דברים בעבודה שדחיתי לאחרי פסח, ומחר אני אאלץ להתמודד עם כולם. 


 
נכתב על ידי , 17/4/2017 22:09  
