This dirty city is my Sugar-Town...


I heard your teeth chatter from the cold outside Saw the bullets open up the wounds in your side I saw the young boys as they begin to fall You had tears in your eyes, 'cause you couldn't help at all


4/2017

תוכניות לחופש


היום, יום רביעי. היום הראשון של חול המועד והיום החופשי הראשון שבאמת הייתי חופשי לחלוטין.

תוכניות שתיכננתי להיום:

ללכת למכון כושר ולעשות אימון

לסיים את הדו"ח מעבדה בפיסיקה

לסיים את הדו"ח מעבדה בבקרים מתוכנתים

ללמוד שעתיים לשדות אלקטרומגנטיים

ללמוד שעתיים להטמרות פוריה 

לעשות על האש אצל חבר

בערב לצאת עם חברים

 

 

מה באמת עשיתי..?

שיחקתי באקסבוקס כל היום וראיתי סרטונים ביוטיוב....

Over Achiever שכמותי...

 

אבל הי, לפחות הביצים שלי מגורדות

 
נכתב על ידי , 12/4/2017 20:18  
