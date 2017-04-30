Life in the shadow of death

4/2017

As of lately i have experienced death in my family.

It is a cruel reminder to how life is a fluid that can multiply or just spill and vapour into nothing.

I hate this day and not.

hate that so much death has accoured

so many lives shattered

grief,tears and an endless black pit in the heart

not, because at least at this one day i can look back at the faces and hear stories of the lives that once were.

I would like to pay my respects and salute to those who loved and cared for those they didn't know

when i said goodbye just a little bit over a month ago i could not believe it

how is it that death has such a firm grip over me while my body is sustaining life

To this day i don't belive

nor do i understand

I just know that if you scream into my soul you can hear your cry, for it has an endless pit

R.I.P. loved souls

You all still live in our hearts

for some it's enough

not for me