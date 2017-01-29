1/2017

When I finally woke up every little thing was different.

While I was sleeping, a glass box had been built around me, threads woven into the lattice and tied to my limbs. Each of them had a reason to pull and shape my life. How did I wake up? Blue eyes, freckled skin, and a hug. As I wrapped my arms around something familiar and pressed my face close, I suddenly couldn't tell if it was a dream or a memory. Quietly he asked me a question I could not answer: How? How can we exist in the world of your life? I leafed through foggy memories and tried to reason it out. Here are my parents, my friends, a street and a classroom. A doctor. A room, somewhere in the past. Delilah and mother and father, all asking the doctor for help. An agreement: my life should be thus. I will study physics, my parents decided. I will be Delilah's friend when she needs me; I could feel the control spreading in peaceful waves through her mind all the way to the tips of her soft wheat-colored curls.

And so they shaped me - her perfect counterpart, dark, long locks framing a small body. A justification to her existence.

Mother's eyes stared at me in genuine confusion from within father's embrace as I tore up sheets filled with neat rows of letters once placed there by me. I erased the formulas from the blackboard and tried to pour words into the sieves of their understanding. Delilah had already disappeared into the foggy darkness that was the rest of the world, I guessed. She's not one to linger for the concequences. I suddenly knew her so wall, all her thoughts and insecurities. "I was a toy" I pleaded with my parents to understand. How do you explain the difference between a life of choices and one that's been built to fill voids? In the rain of torn white paper, their blank faces told me they thought it was for the best.